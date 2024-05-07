Yesterday (May 6) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians recorded their victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad, marking their fourth win in the Indian Premier League 2024. MI had a 7-wicket victory against the visiting team SRH, which was eventually powered by Surya Kumar Yadav's scintillating century. SRH made 173 runs, thanks to Pat Cummins' aggressive batting.

Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt company, is an ardent cricket fan and an avid viewer of IPL matches. Recently, he showered praise on MI's Surya Kumar Yadav for his batting prowess and thundering performance at the Wankhede Stadium against SRH.

Aman Gupta feels overwhelmed by Surya Kumar Yadav's performance

In yesterday's IPL 2024 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians had a splendid match in Mumbai. During the run-chase, MI openers scored 26 within two overs. Things changed drastically after Surya Kumar Yadav took the command in his hands. He completed his 20 in 30 balls and had his century in the 18th over, driving the Mumbai Indians to victory.

Lauding Surya Kumar for his best shots and jaw-dropping batting, Aman Gupta posted a special note. Taking to Instagram, Aman mentioned, "6 TO WIN AND 4 FOR CENTURY. THIS GUY DOES IT. GOOD NEWS FOR TEAM INDIA FOR THE UPCOMING T20 WORLD CUP. @SURYA_14KUMAR."

Look at the post here:

Besides expressing confidence in Yadav, the CMO of boAt reminisced about the 2011 World Cup when India marked its historic win at the Wankhdede Stadium. Sharing his nostalgia about the same, Aman Gupta wrote, "THE MAGNIFICENT WANKHADE STADIUM WHERE INDIA WON THE CUP 2011 AND THOSE ICONIC STARS."

Check out Aman Gupta's Story here:

For the unversed, under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Team India lifted the ICC World Cup 2011 trophy by defeating Sri Lanka. Interestingly, India became the first country to win the Cricket World Cup in their own country. The match remains one of the most memorable games ever played in the history of cricket.

More about the MI vs SRH match

After winning the toss, Mumbai Indians chose to bowl first, and that was how Sunrisers Hyderabad began their power-packed batting at the pitch. The stadium witnessed SRH's Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma picking boundaries at regular intervals. While Travis continued to hit the ball off the boundaries, MI's Jasprit Bumrah got the latter caught behind.

While SRH continued to lose wickets, the batters struggled to have a stable partnership. After Travis Head was dismissed for 48 in the 12th over, MI had got a big wicket. However, SRH managed itself, thanks to Sanvir Singh and Pat Cummins. Lastly, SRH scored 173/8, and then MI batters arrived at the pitch.

MI’s run-chase had started very well, as the openers, Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma, established a decent partnership. After Ishan was dismissed, Rohit Sharma stepped in but top-edged one, and it was caught by the wicketkeeper. Naman Dhir also couldn't have his magic doing wonders. And then, Surya Kumar Yadav walked in. He unleashed his inner beast, and his attacking performance left everyone astonished.

Yadav had his fifty in 30 balls and raced to his next fifty in only 21 balls. The century was all worth it, and they drove MI to victory by smashing a six in the 18th over.

About Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is one of the most successful entrepreneurs who has been a part of Shark Tank India since its inception. In the last season, he invested in several startups, both solo and in partnership with other Sharks. Currently, he serves as the co-founder and CMO of boAt, a wearable company.

