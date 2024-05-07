My Hero Academia Season 7 Release Schedule: All Dates, Streaming Details, Expected Story Arcs & More

The highly anticipated 7th season of My Hero Academia is finally here. If you are eagerly waiting for the next episode, and the one after that, then this article can give you a better idea about the show’s release schedule.

Crunchyroll has also released four recap episodes on the streaming service which also includes some extra scenes to get people caught up on everything that leads up to the seventh season. Here is everything you need to know about My Hero Academia season 7.

My Hero Academia season 7 release dates and streaming details

The first episode of My Hero Academia season 7 came out on Saturday, May 4th. The rest of the episodes will probably also come out on a weekly basis on Saturdays. The season will have e total of 25 episodes. Here is what the release schedule looks like now for this season.

Recap Episodes 1-4 ( Out Now)

Episode 1 - May 4th (Out Now)

Episode 2 - May 11th

Episode 3 - May 18th

Episode 4 - May 25th

Episode 5 - June 1st

Episode 6 - June 8th

Episode 7 - June 15th

Episode 8 - June 22nd

Episode 9 - June 29th

Episode 10 - July 6th

Episode 11 - July 13th

Episode 12 - July 20th

Episode 13 - July 27th

Episode 14 - August 3rd

Episode 15 - August 10th

Episode 16 - August 17th

Episode 17 - August 24th

Episode 18 - August 31st

Episode 19 - September 7th

Episode 20 - September 14th

Episode 21 - September 21st

Episode 22 - September 28th

Episode 23 - October 5th

Episode 24 - October 12th

Episode 25 - October 19th

All of the episodes will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll as they come out one by one, but you will need a subscription for the platform. If you want to catch up on the rest of the series, then the seasons 1-6 of My Hero Academia is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu, and also available to buy on Apple TV. In some other countries, Netflix is streaming both the first 6 seasons as well as the new 7th season alongside the Japanese release.

Along with these episodes, the franchise is also all set to release a movie called My Hero Academia: You’re Next, which will show us a new villain who bears striking similarities to All Might. The movie is hitting Japanese theaters on August 2nd.

My Hero Academia season 7 cast, arcs, and other details

Most of the cast for the new season of My Hero Academia remains the same. Amongst the 1-A students, Izuku Midoriya will be voiced by Daiki Yamashita, Katsuki Bakugo will be voiced by Nobuhiko Okamoto, Ochaco Uraraka will be voiced by Ayane Sakura, Tenya Iida will be voiced by Kaito Ishikawa, and Shoto Todoroki will be voiced by Yuki Kaji. Among other characters, All Might will be voiced by Kenta Miyake, Star and Stripe will be voiced by Romi Paku, Tomura Shigaraki will be voiced by Koki Uchiyama, Dabi will be voiced by Hiro Shimono, Himiko Toga will be voiced by Misato Fukuen, and All For One will be voiced by Akio Otsuka.

The 7th season of My Hero Academia is set to continue the story of Izuku Midoriya and the others from where it was left off in season 6. The season will adapt three arcs from Kohei Horikoshi’s manga - Star and Stripe, U.A. Traitor, and the first part of the Final Battle arc.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content. Keep an eye on Pinkvill for more anime and manga related updates.

