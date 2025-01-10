BTS’ J-Hope announces first-ever solo world tour HOPE ON THE STAGE; reveals US and Asia dates

BTS’ J-Hope has officially confirmed the solo tour HOPE ON THE STAGE following information about it being accidentally leaked online. Moreover, he has also announced various dates and locations across the world that he will be traveling to perform for the fans.

On January 10, 2024, BIGHIT Music announced J-Hope's first-ever solo world tour titled HOPE ON THE STAGE. The concert tour will kick off in Seoul with three electrifying nights at the KSPO Dome on February 28, March 1, 2025, and March 2, 2025.

The tour then heads to the United States, starting with performances in Brooklyn on March 13 and 14, 2025, followed by stops in Chicago on March 17 and 18, 2025, Mexico City on March 22 and 23, 2025, San Antonio on March 26 and 27, 2025, Oakland on March 31 and April 1, 2025, and wrapping up the U.S. leg in Los Angeles on April 4 and 6, 2025

Returning to Asia, J-Hope will light up stages in Manila on April 12 and 13, 2025, Saitama on April 19 and 20, 2025, Singapore on April 26 and 27, 2025, Jakarta on May 3 and 4, 2025, Bangkok on May 10 and 11, 2025, Macau on May 17 and 18, 2025, Taipei on May 24 and 25, 2025, and Osaka on May 31 and June 1, 2025.

Moreover, fans who cannot attend the concerts can still enjoy the show through live online streaming. It is expected that more dates and locations will be included in the schedule later on.

J-Hope debuted as a K-pop idol in 2013 alongside RM, Jin, V, Jungkook, Suga, and Jimin. The artist has shown no signs of slowing down in his career. Apart from being known as a BTS member, he is also celebrated for his solo work. J-Hope officially debuted as a solo artist in 2022 with the album Jack in the Box, which featured the singles Arson and MORE.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dark Nuns trailer: Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been go all out to save Moon Woo Jin from demon possession; watch