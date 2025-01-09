Dark Nuns trailer: Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been go all out to save Moon Woo Jin from demon possession; watch

Dark Nuns is an upcoming South Korean horror film highly anticipated by fans for its stellar star cast, which includes Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been in the lead roles. Ahead of the premiere, a new trailer featuring the lead actors has been released. The plot of the movie follows two nuns who take it upon themselves to save a boy possessed by an evil spirit.

On January 9, 2024, the production team of Dark Nuns released the main trailer featuring Song Hye Kyo, Jeon Yeo Been, Lee Jin Uk, and more. The trailer opens with a gripping scene that introduces characters determined to save Hee Joon, a boy suffering from possession by an evil spirit. Song Hye Kyo, portraying Sister Junia, delivers a powerful performance as a nun with an unyielding commitment to saving Hee Joon, adding emotional depth to her character and building anticipation.

Jeon Yeo Been, in the role of Sister Michaela, portrays a more reserved character, initially doubtful of Sister Junia’s reckless methods. As the trailer progresses, Michaela’s character evolves, joining the exorcism with growing resolve, deepening the intrigue.

Father Paolo, who trusts medicine over exorcism, adds tension by clashing with the two nuns, suggesting that he has his own approach to saving the boy. Moon Woo Jin, playing Hee Joon, brings intensity to the role of the possessed boy. His desperate fight for survival, despite unimaginable pain, heightens the drama’s stakes.

Advertisement

Dark Nuns is the second installment of the legendary movie The Priests, starring Kang Dong Won, which was released back in 2015. The upcoming film is set to premiere on January 24, 2025.

Song Hye Kyo is ready to mesmerize audiences following her massive success in the Netflix series The Glory; expectations for the actress remain exceptionally high. Jeon Yeo Been, known for her standout role in Vincenzo, is also anticipated to deliver an exceptional performance. The collaboration between these two talented actresses has heightened fans' excitement tenfold.

ALSO READ: ‘If it’s not meant to be…': Song Hye Kyo seemingly addresses divorce with Song Joong Ki during variety show appearance