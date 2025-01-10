BTS’ J-Hope teases new music with Beginning of a New Dream teaser; set to release in March 2025

BTS’ J-Hope, who was recently discharged from the South Korean military, is back in the entertainment industry to woo the fans. The K-pop star has big plans for 2025 and has confirmed that he will be releasing new. Moreover, he has also dropped a teaser showcasing himself working hard to create something new.

On January 10, 2025, BTS’ J-Hope took to his Instagram profile and posted a video clip with the caption, ‘New music on the way. 2025.03.’ teasing a March 2025 release. The same video was released on BTS’ official YouTube channel with the title ‘Beginning of a New Dream,’ further confirming that he is working on something new.

The behind-the-scenes video offers an intimate look into his creative process; J-Hope treated fans to a glimpse of his dedication and artistry as he worked meticulously on his music. The video showcases snippets of him experimenting with melodies and fine-tuning beats, building anticipation for his next release. However, it is also possible that the artist will follow Jungkook and RM to drop a documentary showcasing his musical journey.

On the same day, J-Hope also confirmed his first-ever solo world tour titled HOPE ON THE STAGE. The concert tour will kick off on February 8, 2025, in Seoul and move on to various other cities across Asia and the United States. Moreover, fans who cannot attend the concerts can still enjoy the show through live online streaming. It is expected that more dates and locations will be included in the schedule later on.

J-Hope debuted as a K-pop idol in 2013 alongside RM, Jin, V, Jungkook, Suga, and Jimin, the artist has shown no signs of slowing down in his career. Apart from being known as a BTS member, he is also celebrated for his solo work. J-Hope officially debuted as a solo artist in 2022 with the album Jack in the Box, which featured the singles Arson and MORE.

