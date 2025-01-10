BLACKPINK's Jisoo to drop solo comeback in February, 2 years after ME; agency responds to possibility

BLACKPINK'S eldest member and visual, Jisoo, was reported to be making her much awaited comeback this year. As per the report, she was gearing up for the release with the target of releasing her solo music in February. However, her agency, BLISSO, responded to the report vaguely.

BLISSO said, "It's difficult to confirm," when asked about Jisoo's comeback plans. If the report is true, Jisoo will be making her solo comeback before BLACKPINK comes together for their next project. The four members of the K-pop girl group—Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa—are to reunite in May of this year, marking BLACKPINK's first release since 2022’s Born Pink era.

As a soloist, Jisoo released one album, titled ME. Its title track, FLOWER, earned her huge success. FLOWER surpassed 500 million Spotify streams in just 585 days. Released on March 31, 2023, it became the fastest South Korean solo song by a female artist to achieve the feat. Jisoo earned 9 music show awards for the track. Her debut solo album, ME, also became the fastest album by a K-pop female soloist to amass 600 million Spotify streams.

Watch the MV of FLOWER here:

Jisoo's solo comeback is highly anticipated as she is the only BLACKPINK member who hasn't released a solo project last year. Jennie released her solo single, Mantra, in October last year and Lisa released her single, Rockstar, in June of last year. Currently, both of the members are gearing up for their debut solo album releases. Rosé released her first full-length album, rosie, on December 6.

Jisoo has been focusing on her acting career lately. She is shooting for two K-dramas, the romantic comedy thriller Boyfriend on Demand and the zombie thriller Newtopia. Watch the teaser of Newtopia here:

