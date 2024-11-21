BTS' Jin gets into a 'respect' battle with older host Jimmy Fallon on first solo appearance on American TV

BTS’ Jin recently made his solo comeback with his debut album Happy on November 15, 2024. He also made his first-ever solo American TV appearance with The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote the new record. With his iconic charm and handsome looks, the artist effortlessly took the spotlight and swooned the fans.

On November 21, 2024, BTS’ Jin made his much-anticipated appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The artist was seen roaming around backstage like a superhero, humorously imitating the title of his song Running Wild from his debut solo album Happy, much to the delight of Jimmy Fallon. However, he finally made his entrance on the talk show and again managed to make the audience laugh with his antics.

As soon as Jin approached the couch, his Korean upbringing took over, and he insisted that Jimmy Fallon, being older, sit down first. This led to a hilarious ‘respect battle’ between the two, with Jin eventually winning. Such moments highlight the blending of cultural nuances, even on international platforms, showcasing how traditions can add charm and humor to global interactions.

The record consists of a total of 6 songs, including Running Wild, I’ll Be There, Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Heart on the Window, and In Yearning/Longing. Heart on the Window is a collaborative track with Wendy of Red Velvet. Moreover, Jin also showcased a glimpse of his creative side by designing the album cover himself for Happy. He also announced a fan meeting, which will be held on November 24, 2024, at Lotte World Adventure Carousel.

Advertisement

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022. Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars confirm duet APT performance at 2024 MAMA Awards on November 22