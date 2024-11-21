BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars confirm duet APT performance at 2024 MAMA Awards on November 22

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars have officially been announced to perform at the MAMA Awards 2024. The two artists recently collaborated on the song APT, which became extremely popular following its release. The song managed to top the charts not just internationally but in South Korea as well.

On November 21, 2024, Mnet officially announced that BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars will perform at the 2024 MAMA Awards. The two artists will sing the collaboration song APT. live for the first time ever at the award event. They will take the stage on the second day of the function, November 22, 2024, to be held in Japan. The song became extremely popular among fans and non-fans alike, making it one of the most commercially successful singles of 2024.

Soon after the APT’s release, it grabbed the 8th position on the Billboard Hot 100, and Rosé became the highest-charting female K-pop soloist on the chart. She made another achievement with the song by taking the top spot on the Global Spotify chart, making her the first K-pop female soloist to do so. Moreover, the song’s official music video has surpassed 100 million views within less than a week of its release, becoming the fastest track of 2024 to achieve this phenomenal feat.

Watch the APT. music video:

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon will also be performing at the MAMA Awards 2024 after 9 whole years. The rest of the lineup of the show includes PLAVE, BOYNEXTDOOR, BIBI, (G)I-DLE, Park Jin Young, Lee Young Ji, ME: I, MEOVV, TREASURE, TWS, aespa, ENHYPEN, ILLIT, INI, IVE, KATSEYE, RIIZE, TXT, and ZEROBASEONE.

Kim Tae Ri and Park Bo Gum have been announced as the hosts of the show. Some of the presenters for the event will be Byeon Woo Seok, Seo In Guk, Ahn Jae Hyun, Choi Hyun Wook, Gong Myung, Lee Ji Ah, Seol In Ah, and Kim Min Ha, among others.

MAMA Awards 2024 will be held for three days, from November 21, 2024, to November 23, 2024. It will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on November 21, 2024, which is the first time that the ceremony will be taking place in North America. Furthermore, on November 22, 2024, and November 23, 2024, the event will be held in Japan at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka.

