BTS’ Jin on variety show Kian’s Bizarre B&B: Know shooting schedule, possible release plans and more

Jin, the oldest member of the iconic K-pop boy group BTS, has been reigning over the world of variety shows lately, and his new appearance was confirmed earlier today. Netflix, in a pleasantly surprising move, confirmed that Jin will soon appear in the upcoming unscripted show Kian’s B&B, hosted by Kian84, along with Ji Ye Eun. According to reports, the show will release in early 2025.

On August 28, 2024, Netflix confirmed that Jin of BTS will appear in the upcoming unscripted show Kian’s Bizarre B&B along with actress Ji Ye Eun and host Kian84.

According to various reports today, Kian’s Bizarre B&B will possibly release in early 2025. Additionally, the applications for guests at the Kian’s Bizarre B&B were initially filled in June 2024.

Furthermore, according to the alleged application for guests, the shooting was scheduled to be completed by August 31, 2024, and began in July.

For now, nothing more has been specified, but the news of BTS’ Jin joining as one of the employees of the Kian’s Bizarre B&B has unsurprisingly gotten fans excited. It will surely be exciting to see the BTS member being one of the staff at the B&B. Jin will be seen with Ji Ye Eun, the actress who appeared in Black Out: Mafia Game.

See the official announcement by Netflix here:

Meanwhile, Kian’s Bizarre B&B will be hosted by the famous South Korean YouTuber Kian84 who is also well known for being a cast member of the hit variety show I Live Alone.

Jin, also known by his full name Kim Seokjin, returned after completing his mandatory military enlistment on June 12, 2024. He was greeted by all his BTS members, who took leave to welcome him back.

Jin later hosted a special ‘hug’ event on FESTA DAY 2024 on June 13 where he gave ‘light hugs’ to 1000 lucky fans. At present, Jin is appearing in his own variety show RUN JIN, a spin-off of RUN BTS. In the next episode, he will be taking on new challenges with TXT’s Yeonjun.

