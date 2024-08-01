RUN JIN teaser 3: BTS' Jin reveals WHY taking a break is ‘worse’ for him, gets a class in grilling meet; WATCH

BTS’ Jin, the charismatic golden-voiced singer who was recently discharged from the military has been working hard to give fans as much as new content. The K-pop star surprised AMRYs (BTS’ official fandom) with the news of his solo variety show, RUN JIN which is kind of a twist on the original’s name RUN BTS.

On August 1, 2024, BTS’ Jin unveiled a new clip titled EP 0-3 letting fans a glimpse into the adventures in his upcoming variety show RUN JIN.

The clip opens with the Astroinaut singer landing in Jeju and he starts asking about his plan for the day on the island. While he is having a conversation with the director who reveals they are planning to take a break right after eating, Jin says that taking a break for him is “worse”.

The BTS member explains when he has to work he works the whole day and gets tired enough to sleep but when he is on a break he remains awake till “dawn playing games”.

Additionally, later in the video when Jin and the whole staff go out for a meal in Jeju, the Astronaut singer ends up getting a class in grilling meat. As it happens, when Jin is sitting with a staff member at the restaurant to eat grilled meat, he takes charge of grilling meat saying it is right as he is “younger”.

When Jin was grilling meat, the staff asked him if wasn’t he supposed to coat the pan with fat which the BTS member did not believe at first. But when the restaurant owner comes and says the same, Jin jokingly says “I’m leaving”.

Watch RUN JIN’s new clip featuring BTS’ Jin in Jeju here:

The teaser videos of RUN JIN are setting the stage for a fun-filled adventure with Jin of BTS. RUN JIN is set to premiere on August 13, 2024, on BTS’ YouTube channel at 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST)

In other news, Jin recently created history by becoming South Korea’s torch bearer at the Paris Olympics 2024. Jin is also confirmed to appear on the variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island soon.

