Netflix confirms BTS' Jin's participation in KIAN's Bizarre BandB alongside actress Ji Ye Eun and Kian84

On August 28, 2024, Netflix has officially given the confirmation that BTS’ Jin will be guest-starring in a reality show titled KIAN’s Bizarre B&B. Alongside the K-pop star, actress Ji Ye Eun will also be making an appearance. The news has created a lot of anticipation among fans as they cannot wait to watch their favorite artist in the unique series. However, the statement by the production company states that the filming schedule for the show cannot be revealed due to safety and privacy reasons.

KIAN’s Bizarre B&B is an upcoming variety show hosted by the famous YouTuber Kian84 who will be managing a bizarre and unusual guesthouse on on Ulleungdo Island. The show is described as providing a unique experience for the guests who will be visiting the establishment. From humor to healing elements, the viewers will be taken on an entertaining journey through Kian84’s lens.

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022.

Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the singer made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. Jin also appeared in MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance following his military discharge.

Jin is currently starring in Run BTS’ spin-off show RUN JIN in collaboration with BIGHIT Music, where he will be seen doing various outdoor activities. Several episodes of the show have been released which are available to stream on BIGHIT’s official YouTube channel. Moreover, he is also working on his solo album and will be releasing his first album soon.

