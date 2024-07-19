BTS' Jin reveals how a karaoke session amid military made him decide on recording Super Tuna's verse 2; WATCH

Jin of BTS recently took everyone’s breaths away with his performance at the FESTA 2024 event and surprised fans with the second verse of the viral song Super Tuna.

He revealed how, during a karaoke session amid military service, he was struck with the idea of creating Super Tuna verse 2.

Jin reveals how a karaoke session pushed him to make Super Tuna verse 2

On July 18, 2024, a special BTS episode was posted revealing Jin behind the scenes of the FESTA Day 2024 event.

During the middle of the clip, while Jin was getting ready to go on stage for his performance, he went on to divulge how the idea of Super Tuna verse 2 came to be.

He revealed that when he was singing Super Tuna at a karaoke session during his military service, “it felt off to end” where it ended. So, Jin thought he needed to create verse 2 of Super Tuna.

The Astronaut singer added that when he decided to create Super Tuna verse 2, he thought he needed to perform it on a special day, and then he came on to sing it on FESTA Day. And after telling BUMZU who wrote the song, verse two was created.

Jin also revealed that when Super Tuna verse 2 was recorded, he had recorded it at midnight on June 12, when he needed to perform it the next day.

Watch the clip where Jin reveals the story behind Super Tuna verse 2 here:

Know more about Jin’s recent activities

Jin is a worldwide popular singer, songwriter, and the oldest member of the iconic K-pop boy band BTS. He recently fulfilled his duty as South Korea's torchbearer at Paris Olympics 2024.

Jin was recently discharged from the military after completing his military service on June 12, 2024. After this, he held a special performance and a ‘light hug’ session on FESTA Day, June 13, 2024.

In other news, Jin was announced as the first global ambassador of FRED Jewelry on July 8. He has also confirmed his appearance on the famous variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, where he will reunite with Chef Lee Yon Bok.

