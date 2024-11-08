BTS’ Jin paints official covers for upcoming solo album Happy ahead of release; PICS

BTS’ Jin is all set to release his debut solo album titled Happy, which will be premiering on November 15, 2024. However, the K-pop star has revealed that he himself has painted and designed the album covers. With a little help, he posted a few pictures of creating the special art for his upcoming record.

On November 8, 2024, BTS’ Jin took to the fan communication platform Weverse and uploaded several pictures. The artist shared a glimpse into his creative side with his new album Happy. Working alongside a writer he knows, Jin took on the challenge of designing the album cover himself, putting his personal touch into the artwork. The cover holds special meaning for him, so much so that he plans to keep copies both at home and in his office as a personal memento.

The record will consist of a total of 6 songs, including Running Wild, I’ll Be There, Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Heart on the Window, and In Yearning/Longing. Heart on the Window will be a collaboration track with Wendy of Red Velvet. With just a few days left for its release, fans are showcasing their excitement on social media platforms.

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022.

Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. Jin will also be appearing in MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance following his military discharge.

Jin has also starred in his solo variety show which is Run BTS’ spin-off show RUN JIN in collaboration with BIGHIT Music, where he will be seen doing various outdoor activities. He will also be guest-starring in the variety show KIAN's Bizarre B&B, scheduled to be released in 2025.

