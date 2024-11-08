Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to make guest appearances on Amazing Saturday to promote upcoming film Wicked; Report

Get ready fans because Ariana Grande is making her Korean show debut. According to the latest report, the American singer is set to make a guest appearance on Amazing Saturday. She will be joined by actress Cynthia Erivo. Their episode is set to air on November 9.

According to reports in Korean media outlets on November 8, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will appear on Amazing Saturday to promote their upcoming film Wicked. The surprise appearance will air on November 9 at 7:40 PM KST on tvN. A few snippets and clips will also be posted on the program’s official YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, this will mark the two American stars’ first appearance on any Korean entertainment show. Fans are looking forward to exceptional chemistry and engaging episodes. Wicked is now scheduled to commence its worldwide premiere in South Korea on November 20.

Amazing Saturday (also known as DoReMi Market) is a popular entertainment program in South Korea that first premiered in 2018. Since then, the show’s rising popularity helped the production invite many A-list stars from the K-content world.

Directed by PD Lee Tae Kyung, the show has an amazing lineup of regular cast members. Boom, a popular TV personality and rapper, is the main host of the show, while Shin Dong Yup, Park Na Rae, Kim Dong Hyun, and Moon Se Yoon are the current regular cast members.

SHINee’s Key and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon also appeared as regular members for a few episodes. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Rose, TWICE’s Momo, Sana, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, DK, Red Velvet’s Wendy, Joy, Kwon Eun Bi, SNSD’s Hyoyeon, NCT’s Doyoung, IVE’sAn Yujin, Yeo Jin Goo, Rowoon, Seolhyun, Kim Sejeong, Park Bo Young, Lee Sung Kyung, Ahm Hyo Seop, Kim Seon Ho, and more stars from the K-content world has made guest appearances on this popular program.

Advertisement

Ariana Grande is an actress-singer with a massive fan following across the globe. Most of her songs reign on music charts. She rose to popularity in her early career as Cat Valentine in Victorious. Cynthia Erivo is a British actress and singer who has starred in films like Harriet, The Outsider, Bad Times at the El Royale, and more.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s side refutes singer’s December 2025 solo music comeback rumor; says ‘she will be focusing on acting’