BTS' Jin picked as the idol most likely to treat parents well by fans with whopping 58% votes

BTS' Jin was picked as the idol most likely to treat their parents well by K-pop fans. The idol is known for his smooth vocals, humor and kind nature. Since his military discharge, Jin has been treating fans with his variety show appearances and his solo variety show Run Jin.

My1Pick held a poll from September 17 to 21, asking fans to pick which star seems like a filial son or daughter. BTS' Jin won the poll with a whopping 58% wich consisted of 746 votes in total. This proves his popularity among K-pop fans and how he is perceived by the audience. Since he won the poll, a video advertisement for Jin will be displayed on a building near the Gangnam Station in Seoul from October 23 to 27.

BTS member Jin was discharged from the military on June 12. BTS members reunited for the occasion and came to receive him. Fans rejoiced as they got to see a glimpse of all the members together again. The rest of the members, including RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service.

He has been showing his sense of entertainment and love for his fans at the same time through the variety shows Relax and Rest, Kian’s Bizarre B&B and BTS Run spin-off Run Jin which is his solo entertainment show.

BTS is one of the biggest K-pop groups in the contemporary times. They are known for their meaningful lyrics, catchy music, energetic performances and thematic music videos. Blood, Sweat and Tears, Dynamite, Butter and ON are some of their hit tracks. While the group initially had a hard time earning fame and success as they belonged to a small company, they have now become a global brand.