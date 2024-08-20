BTS’ Jin’s 'aegyo' wins over tough Ahn Sung Hwan CEO in Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island; Watch clip

BTS’ Jin appeared in the South Korean variety show Half-Star Hotel in Lost as a guest celebrity and clips have been circulating online of the episode. With high energy and enthusiasm, the artist can be seen doing various activities and managing to crack even Ahn Sung Hwan’s tough exterior with his adorable antics.

On August 19, 2024, BTS’ Jin guest starred in the variety show Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island and melted the audience's heart with his cuteness. However, it was not just the audience who was swooning over him, it was also the hosts of the show, particularly, Ahn Sung Hwan.

The host is known for his tough demeanor and he always means business without wasting much time on chatter. But he could not escape Jin’s charm, and he melted right away with his words.

Jin is seen doing various activities on a remote island, where he takes on finishing and even does manual labor all day long. With many attempts, he faced both failure and success but never stopped doing what he had to do.

While cutting up bamboo for another chore, Jin noticed that Ahn Sung Hwan turned around right when he was doing a job. The K-pop star started to playfully complain and urged the host to clap for him. Without hesitation, Ahn Sung Hwan instantly clapped for Jin and everyone was pleasantly surprised by it.



Jin was discharged from the military a few days ago, and this show is his first appearance on TV after a long hiatus. Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena.

Jin is also under discussion of releasing self-produced content alongside BIGHIT Music in the near future where he will be seen doing various outdoor activities. However, the rest of the BTS members are currently enlisted in the South Korean Army and are expected to be discharged sometime in 2025.

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022.

