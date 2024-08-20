BTS’ Jimin’s Who holds steady on Billboard's Global 200 chart at no 6; ranks at no 4 on Global Excl US list

BTS’ Jimin recently made his highly-anticipated solo comeback with MUSE. While the album is spring high on global music charts, the title track Who is also fetching the K-pop idol's new career milestones. For the 3rd consecutive week, the track continues to maintain its stronghold in the top 10 on Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts.

According to Bilbboard’s updates on August 20, Jimin’s Who is now ruling at the top 10 of the Global 200 for 3 consecutive weeks. Its current spot on this week’s chart is no.6. In its first week, Who debuted atop Billboard Global 200 and managed to stay in the top 10, ranking at no. 5 in its second week.

Meanwhile, on this week’s Global Excluding United States, Who has claimed the no. 4 position, only moving down two spots from its no. 2 rank on last week’s chart. In its first week, Jimin’s latest title track soared high at no. 1 on Billboard Global Excl. US chart.

With his stronghold on the esteemed charts for 3 consecutive weeks, the BTS member once again fully demonstrated his global power as a soloist.

On July 19, at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST), Jimin released Who as the title track for his sophomore solo album MUSE. The song captures the singer’s desperate search for an idealized love. Through the immaculate lyrics, he looks for someone who occupies his thoughts all day, but he has yet to meet her.

The cinematic and moody music video further portrays his honest emotions. This instant-hit pop ballad creates a magical atmosphere for the listeners, combining Jimin’s soulful vocals and a rhythmic melody.

Watch Jimin’s MV for Who here:

Apart from Who, Jimin’s much-awaited second solo album MUSE includes more rigorously created tracks - the pre-release Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO), Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, and Closer Than This.

While his solo career thrives higher, Jimin continues to fulfill his mandatory military service, which he enlisted in December 2023. He is now most likely to be discharged on June 12, 2025.

