BTS’ Jin's Running Wild music video from upcoming solo album Happy showcases him finding joy in simple pleasures: WATCH

BTS’ Jin is all set to release his debut solo album titled Happy, which will be premiering on November 15, 2024. However, ahead of its release, the music video teaser for the title track Running Wild dropped, showcasing a glimpse of its concept. Previously, the music video for the pre-release track I’ll Be There was unveiled.

On November 11, 2024, the music video teaser for Running was released from BTS’ Jin’s upcoming solo album Happy. The short clip starts with Jin taking his dog on a car ride while the scene shifts to him looking over a swimming pool. As the tempo of the song rises, he can be seen making eye contact with his pet and running on the road like a free bird without a care in the world.

The artist also previously announced a special fan event titled Merry Run Around, where a total of 50 of his well-wishers will be invited for a private meet. The function will be held on November 24, 2024, at Lotte World Adventure Carousel. Moreover, JIn also revealed that he personally designed the album covers and even painted it himself. The record will consist of a total of 6 songs, including Running Wild, I’ll Be There, Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Heart on the Window, and In Yearning/Longing. Heart on the Window will be a collaboration track with Wendy of Red Velvet.

Watch Running Wild teaser

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022.

Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. Jin will also be appearing in MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance following his military discharge.

Jin has also starred in his solo variety show, which is Run BTS’ spin-off show RUN JIN in collaboration with BIGHIT Music, where he will be seen doing various outdoor activities. He will also be guest-starring in the variety show KIAN's Bizarre B&B, scheduled to be released in 2025.

