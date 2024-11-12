The Trunk main trailer OUT: Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin's fake marriage blossoms into reality; SEE official poster inside

The Trunk is an upcoming South Korean series starring the popular actor Gong Yoo alongside Seo Hyun Jin. Ahead of its release, the main trailer of the show has been released, showcasing the dynamic relationship between the lead characters. Their attempt to keep up the facade of a fake marriage slowly fades and turns into reality.

On November 12, 2024, the production team of The Trunk released the main trailer featuring Gong Yoo as Han Jeong Won and Seo Hyun Jin as Noh In Ji. The video opens with a police officer asking Han Jeong Won about a mysterious trunk that washed up on the shore, and he reveals it belongs to his wife.

Han Jeong Won begins to question the purpose of his fake marriage to Noh In Ji, yet gradually finds himself drawn to her, feeling unsettled by her growing presence in his life. His ex-wife, Lee Seo Yeon (Jung Yun Ha), who originally orchestrated the marriage, soon pushes for their divorce, prompting Noh In Ji to challenge her by asking if she fears the fake relationship is turning real.

In the last few seconds of the trailer, intrigue builds around a mysterious, body-less trunk that the cops are investigating. Meanwhile, Han Jeong Won questions whether he is destined to be with Noh In Ji all along.

Moreover, the official poster for the show has also been released, which includes the tagline, ‘Truths and lies, wrath and longing. A marriage entangled in secrets.’ Both Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin can be seen looking away from each other with empty expressions. It captures the nature of their relationship, where they seem close but are extremely distant in reality.

Based on the novel Trunk written by Kim Ryeo Ryeong, the story follows Noh In Ji, an employee for NM, a company specializing in providing spouses for fixed-term, one-year contract marriages. Having just completed her fourth contract, In Ji is matched with her next client, Han Jeong Won, a music producer whose life is marked by lingering pain and loneliness.

However, when a mysterious trunk is discovered in a lake, unveiling hidden secrets within NM, it pulls them into a suspenseful web of mystery that threatens to shake the very foundation of their relationship.

Directed by Kim Kyu Tae and written by Park Eun Young, the show will be making its premiere on November 29, 2024.

