BTS’ V and Jungkook proceed with 90 million KRW defamation lawsuit against YouTuber; first trial on August 23

According to Korean media outlet, BIGHIT MUSIC, along with BTS’ V and Jungkook, filed a lawsuit in March against A, the operator of the YouTube channel Sojang, seeking around 90 million won in damages. The first trial is set for August 23rd at the Seoul Western District Court’s Civil Division 12, five months after the initial filing.

Earlier, BTS' agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, has actively pursued legal action against individuals who have violated the artists' rights through defamation and insults. In June, the agency specifically mentioned the problematic YouTuber Sojang, revealing that they had filed a complaint against Sojang in 2022 for defamation and obstruction of business.

Although the investigation was initially suspended, the agency persistently requested its resumption by providing the authorities with additional information, leading to the reopening of the case. Additionally, BIGHIT MUSIC filed a civil lawsuit earlier in 2023 seeking damages for Sojang's defamation and unlawful actions. The civil trial is expected to take place soon. Now StarNews has reported for the first trial to take place on August 23rd.

BIGHIT MUSIC in their then statement further emphasized that several suspects have been referred to prosecution, and they are currently awaiting the outcome of the criminal proceedings. The agency assured that, even if it takes time, they are committed to pursuing strong legal action until the matter is fully resolved.

V previously addressed the issue on the fan community Weverse. After viewing videos and screenshots related to the YouTuber in question, he responded, “Oh? I’ll take legal action. I’m getting some money for snacks. You even messed with my family and friends. Goodbye.

V continued by noting that, upon reviewing the content, he realized that other artists also have issues with this person, not just them (referring to Sojang). He mentioned that, regardless of whether fans and ARMYs have been keeping an eye on this, he will take action on behalf of those who have been hurt but couldn’t speak up. He affirmed his intention to file a lawsuit. In response to a fan's comment advising him not to be bothered by such malicious posts, V remarked, “Of course, my mental strength is very strong, like SUGA.”

It should be noted that the YouTuber Sojang (Park) has also been accused of defaming Kang Daniel by posting a malicious video titled “Promiscuous Private Life of Nation’s Boyfriend-Actor-Idol” in 2022, which contained false information. Park is additionally accused of posting defamatory content about IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and aespa. After a court trial, Sojang was reportedly seen fleeing in disguise with a wig in recent events.

