BTS' Jungkook's first ever solo documentary film I AM STILL confirmed to release on September 18; see POSTER

On August 14, BTS' Jungkook unveiled the teaser poster for his highly anticipated solo documentary film, JUNGKOOK: I AM STILL, set to premiere in theaters worldwide on September 18, 2024. The reveal of the teaser poster, featuring Jungkook surrounded by a collage of his own images, sets the stage for an intimate and insightful look into the global pop star's journey.

The teaser poster showcases Jungkook against a backdrop of multiple photos of himself, highlighting his evolution as an artist and global sensation. The striking imagery, coupled with the premiere date prominently displayed, hints at the personal and professional revelations awaiting viewers. JUNGKOOK: I AM STILL promises to be a profound exploration of Jungkook's path to stardom, capturing his heartfelt connection with his fans aka, the ARMYs.

Take a look at the teaser poster here;

According to an accompanying announcement by BIGHIT MUSIC, the film will take audiences on an eight-month journey, chronicling Jungkook’s solo ascent to international fame. The documentary will offer a rare glimpse into his preparation for his debut solo album, GOLDEN, featuring scenes from his electrifying performances around the world and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. Fans can expect to see Jungkook's inner thoughts and personal reflections, providing a deeper understanding of the artist behind the music.

In addition to the teaser poster, Jungkook has shared a special announcement video, expressing his gratitude for the unwavering support from his fans. The video teases glimpses of the documentary, further fueling excitement for its release. This project, announced earlier on July 11, has been a source of much buzz and anticipation, especially as Jungkook is currently serving in the military.

Here’s what Jungkook has to say while announcing his documentary;

Fans eager to experience JUNGKOOK: I AM STILL in theaters can start booking tickets soon. Global booking begins on August 21, 2024, with tickets available at 6 AM PDT, 9 AM EDT, and 2 PM BST. In Korea, bookings open on September 4, 2024, at 10 AM local time, with times varying by theater. Japanese fans can look forward to booking starting September 13, 2024, with the film's release in Japan scheduled for October 4, 2024.

Additionally, Jungkook is currently featured alongside BTS’ Jimin in Are You Sure?!, an eight-episode travel reality series streaming exclusively on Disney+. As excitement builds for JUNGKOOK: I AM STILL, fans can look forward to a moving glimpse into Jungkook's journey, celebrating his achievements and connection with his global audience.

