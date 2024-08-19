BTS' Jin revealed to have slept 'only for few hours' before Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island filming; singer 'working hard' on solo album

Kim Myung Jin, the producer of Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, recently praised BTS’ Jin for his hard work and hinted at his upcoming project. Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island is a variety show centered around a unique vacation experience on an uninhabited island. In the show, Ahn Jung Hwan transforms a deserted house into a "half-star hotel" where guests seeking a break from city life can enjoy a rustic stay amidst nature.’

In an interview with YTN Star, Kim Myung Jin discussed BTS’ Jin and his remarkable work ethic. Kim revealed that Jin had only a few hours of sleep before arriving, as he had been busy working on music the night before. According to Sports Seoul despite only getting 2-3 hours of sleep the night before, Jin still had a great time filming.

Even though the results of his hard work not being visible yet, Jin has been intensely focused on producing music, filming music videos, and working on advertisements since his discharge. His dedication to his fans is evident, even if the fruits of his labor won't be seen until later.

The producer praised Jin for his dedication and hard work in preparing for his fans, despite his demanding schedule. He expressed gratitude for Jin's willingness to carve out time from his busy agenda. Although adjusting the schedule was challenging due to its tightness, Jin's proactive communication before his discharge allowed the production team to quickly and effectively prepare for his appearance. Jin’s commitment to giving his best remained evident throughout.

Also, on August 17 KST, MBC released a new preview featuring BTS's Jin for the upcoming episode of the hit variety show Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island. The preview opens with Jin demonstrating his precision as he prepares to cut ingredients. Showcasing his post-military knife skills, Jin skillfully slices conch and oysters into perfectly thin, linear pieces, impressing the entire cast.

Notably, Jin receives high praise from renowned Korean chef Lee Yong Bok, who smiles appreciatively at the BTS member’s exceptional cooking and cutting techniques. Jin also impresses with his technique in handling and slicing sea cucumbers, earning further acclaim for his meticulous skills.

The preview suggests that Jin will excel in cooking on the show, heightening anticipation for his performance. Fans are eager to see how Jin adapts to the unique setting and showcases his culinary abilities when the episode airs on August 19.

Jin was discharged from the military on June 12, 2024, and all the BTS members took leave to welcome him home. The following day, on June 13, he hosted a special event for FESTA 2024, where he gave ‘light hugs’ to 1,000 lucky fans.

On August 13, 2024, Jin also premiered a special variety spin-off of Run BTS called RUN JIN. In this episode, just five days after his discharge, Jin tackled the climb to the top of Hallasan, located in the heart of Jeju Island.

