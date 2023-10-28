BTS' Jungkook to join forces with David Guetta and MK for exclusive remixes of hit tracks Seven and 3D

BTS’ Jungkook is gearing up for the release of his solo album titled Golden. Along with that, the singer has been continuously treating fans with performances, collaborations, and teasers from the album. Now the singer has announced another treat for his fans as he is gearing up to collaborate with popular artists David Guetta and MK for exciting new remixes of his hit tracks Seven and 3D.

Jungkook to release remixes of Seven and 3D

At midnight KST on October 28, BIGHIT MUSIC shared some exciting news regarding BTS’ Jungkook. The Still With You singer is set to drop two fresh remixes of his tracks, Seven (featuring Latto) and 3D (featuring Jack Harlow). These remixes will be part of his upcoming solo album, GOLDEN. They shared an announcement on their community app Weverse.

In the English announcement, they wrote,

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

Thank you for your great anticipation for Jung Kook’s upcoming solo album GOLDEN, scheduled to be released on November 3.

Prior to the release of “GOLDEN,” we would like to unveil the remix versions of “Seven (feat. Latto)” and “3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Jung Kook’s digital singles which will also be part of the album.

We hope you enjoy these remixes tracks as you eagerly await the release of GOLDEN.

1. Seven (feat. Latto) - David Guetta Remix

This remix, skillfully crafted by the French DJ and producer David Guetta, transforms the original track into an electrifying electronic dance genre. It accentuates the song's energy with rhythmic keyboard sounds and a unique drop-section melody.

2. 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) - MK Remix

This remix is a reinterpretation of the original track in the danceable house genre. Produced by Detroit-born DJ and producer MK (Marc Kinchen), it captivates listeners with its catchy and repetitive sound.

Release Date: Monday, October 30, 2023, at 1:00 PM (KST)

Thank you.”

More about Jungkook’s Golden

BTS’ Jungkook is all set to release his first solo album titled Golden on November 3. After dropping hit singles like Seven and 3D, fans are awaiting a full-length English album from the talented makne of BTS.

GOLDEN will feature a total of 11 tracks, which will include his previously released song Seven featuring American rapper Latto, available in both clean and explicit versions, as well as 3D featuring Jack Harlow. Additionally, Jungkook has an exciting event lined up for his fans - his very first solo concert, GOLDEN Live On Stage, is scheduled for November 20 in Seoul. Global fans will also have the opportunity to enjoy the concert through a live stream.

