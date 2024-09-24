BTS’ Jungkook’s docu film I AM STILL clocks over 8 million USD on opening week Box Office, 2.5 million in USA



BTS’ Jungkook’s I AM STILL solo documentary has finally premiered on September 18, 202 4 and it has managed to garner attention from all around the world. Directed by Park Jun Soo, the movie follows the K-pop star’s journey of creating his first solo album GOLDEN and his story has captivated audiences all around the world.

On September 23, 2024, the South Korean publication Xsports reported that BTS’ Jungkook’s I AM STILL has made it into the North American box office Top 10 with his first solo documentary. was released in 769 theaters on September 18th with a limited run and earned $1.42 million over the weekend. This impressive figure placed the film at 9th position in the box office rankings for the 38th week of 2024. Jungkook’s documentary is now the first solo documentary from a K-pop artist to enter the North American Top 10.

The American media outlet Deadline also covered the film’s success, reporting that Jungkook: I Am Still has been released in a total of 114 countries, accumulating 5.61 million USD in overseas revenue. The worldwide box office total stands at 8.18 mill

The description of the documentary states that it will follow the most popular BTS member, Jungkook, and showcase his journey up until the release of his debut solo album, GOLDEN. The film documents the 150-day process of creating the album leading up to its ultimate release. Moreover, it will also highlight the artist’s involvement with the project and the phenomenal path he takes.

Advertisement

The film will also feature live performances in Seoul and the iconic Times Square live showcase. It will also consist of exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Jungkook made his solo debut with the album GOLDEN in 2023 and took the world by storm. The album features popular collaborations such as SEVEN ft. Latto, 3D ft. Jack Harlow, a remix version version of Standing Next to You with pop star Usher and more.

The artist enlisted in 2023 and is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea Army. He will be discharged around 2025, along with the other members, and make a full-group comeback.