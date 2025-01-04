BTS’ Jungkook’s solo track 3D feat. Jack Harlow achieves BRIT silver certification in UK

BTS’ Jungkook’s popular single 3D, featuring American rapper Jack Harlow, has managed to achieve the prestigious BRIT Silver Certification in the UK. The song is from his debut solo album, GOLDEN, released in 2023. He is one of the few K-pop artists who has made a phenomenal accomplishment.

On January 3, 2025, The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that BTS’ Jungkook’s solo song 3D, featuring Jack Harlow, has earned the BRIT Silver Certification in the United Kingdom. The BPI certifies albums as Silver once they reach 60,000 units sold, while singles achieve Silver at 200,000 units. The song was released back in September 2023 and took the world by storm.

Previously, the artist also became the first Korean soloist to attain the silver certification for the single Seven featuring Latto in 2023. Moreover, his debut solo album GOLDEN also went on to achieve the same, becoming the first K-pop album to do so. The album has garnered immense success, including topping charts around the world.

Jungkook made his solo debut with the album GOLDEN in 2023, taking the world by storm. The album features popular collaborations such as SEVEN ft. Latto and 3D ft. Jack Harlow, both of which topped international charts. It also includes the hit single Standing Next to You and a remix version with pop star Usher. Moreover, the artist has also released a solo documentary movie titled I AM STILL. The film follows the 150-day process of creating the album GOLDEN and leading up to its ultimate release.

An extended version of the docufilm I AM STILL was released as a docuseries titled I AM STILL THE ORIGINAL on December 3, 2024. The series delves deeper into the artist's musical journey and the inspirations behind his debut solo album, GOLDEN. This expanded series includes an additional 55 minutes of content, featuring performances and moments not included in the original film, which was released globally in September 2024.

The artist enlisted in 2023 and is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea Army. He will be discharged around 2025, along with the other members, and make a full-group comeback.

