BTS’ Jungkook’s solo track Yes or No from GOLDEN tops US iTunes for first time on his birthday

BTS’ Jungkook turned 28 on September 1, 2024, and the entire fanbase celebrated the occasion with multiple fan projects. Moreover, the artist’s song, Yes or No, from his debut solo album GOLDEN also managed to take the top spot on the U.S iTunes chart for the first time since its release.

On September 1, 2024, BTS’ Jungkook’s B-side track Yes or No from his debut solo album GOLDEN claimed the top spot on the U.S. iTunes chart. This marked the first time the song reached no. 1, coincidentally happening on his birthday. The track drew in even more fans on his special day, making it a memorable gift for Jungkook.

Apart from Yes or No, the rest of the songs include Seven, Standing Next to You, 3D, Closer to You, Please Don’t Change, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance, and Shot Glass of Tears. The album garnered much attention at the time of its release and topped both domestic and international charts. Moreover, the single Seven featuring Latto also managed to grab the first spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The artist is also set to release a solo documentary movie that will showcase the 150-day process of creating the album GOLDEN and leading up to its ultimate release. Scheduled for release on September 18, 2024, the movie will be showcased in theaters across multiple locations.

Jungkook made his debut as a K-pop idol with BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-hope, V, and Suga. The artist made his solo debut with the album GOLDEN in 2023 and took the world by storm. The album features popular collaborations such as 3D ft. Jack Harlow and the remix version of the hit single Standing Next to You with pop star Usher.

Jungkook is also currently appearing in a travel show titled Are You Sure?! alongside band member Jimin. In the series, both artists will travel across various regions, such as New York in the United States, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan.

The artist enlisted in 2023 and is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea Army. Along with the other members, he will be discharged around 2025 and make a full-group comeback.

