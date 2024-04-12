BTS’ RM removes his Instagram profile picture, archives all posts on feed but 7; fans react

RM of BTS, the sensational leader of the world-leading K-pop boy band BTS has done something which has caught everybody’s attention. The BTS leader is currently serving in the military at the moment along with his band members who enlisted at different times.

RM had enlisted with V in December last year. The talented K-Pop star, a while ago, changed several aspects of his Instagram profile.

BTS’ RM removes his Instagram profile pic, and archives posts leaving only 7

RM of BTS made some big changes to his Instagram profile, which caught everybody’s eye. RM today posted an Instagram story hours ago sharing the song he was listening to, Something About You by Eyedress and Dent May.

In some shocking developments, RM just moments ago deleted his Instagram, rkive’s (RM’s username) profile picture. Along with this, the BTS leader also archived 55 of his posts leaving only 7 on his feed at the moment. In addition to this, RM also deleted his erstwhile shared Instagram story. The reason is unsurprisingly unknown.

Fans now await new updates from RM given he has suddenly made these changes. Some of them were sad to see the sudden shift in the BTS leader’s profile. Meanwhile, some fans saw this change done by the Wild Flower singer as a possible signal for new music.

Well, for now, nothing is known as to why RM did this, or whether the chances of him releasing highly awaited music are higher than ever. Let’s wait for what RM does next musically and on Instagram.

Know RM of BTS

RM also known by his birthname Kim Namjoon is the leader of one of the most influential K-pop boy bands in history, BTS. RM is a rapper and songwriter under BIGHIT MUSIC.

RM released his debut studio album Indigo on December 2, 2022. Apart from this, the BTS member has released two mixtapes: mono in 2018 and RM, his debut EP in 2015. RM after releasing Indigo also collaborated with South Korean R&B singer Colde and released Don’t ever say love me on May 4, 2023. He also collaborated with So!YoOn on the track Smoke Sprite that was released on March 14, 2023.

RM enlisted with fellow BTS member V on December 11, 2023, as an active duty soldier in South Korea’s Military Police Unit. Not long ago, RM teased on Weverse about his upcoming project while replying to a fan’s comment.

