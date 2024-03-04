BTS' RM teases fans with details of upcoming project; opens up about his adventurous military life

On March 3, 2023, BTS' leader Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, engaged with fans on the South Korean social media platform Weverse. He interacted with numerous fan posts, sharing updates about his upcoming projects, military life, and recent adventures.

BTS’ RM talks about his recent project

The rapper commenced his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside BTS' V. Since then, he has maintained minimal interactions with fans on social media. However, after a prolonged absence, the fandom was thrilled to witness the idol's activity on the fan community app Weverse. Naturally, one fan inquired about his upcoming project. In response, the idol left an ambiguous answer, teasing fans about it.

It has been over a year since the idol released Indigo, and since then, he has not released any solo work. Naturally, fans eagerly await news of his upcoming album or song. Weverse user @cantikatrgn shared a post asking about his next project, to which RM cryptically replied by saying “it’s very philosophical”. Soon, the idol's comment went viral on social media, sparking speculation that his upcoming album or song might have philosophical themes.

Some fans even speculated whether he would be releasing a book or documentary, praising the idol's seemingly endless stream of creative ideas. Many expressed excitement about the new project and eagerly awaited more details. Some fans chuckled at RM's cryptic spoilers and pledged to patiently wait for the reveal. Additionally, RM expressed concern about indulging in ramen (Korean noodles) on cheat meal days, while talking to another fan adding a touch of humor to the conversation.

Advertisement

RM also responded to a fan's question about fun stories from the military, expressing his desire to share them with ARMYs someday. Additionally, he opened up about his life in the military, admitting that he feels like he's a trainee once again. The BTS leader shared that he's been eating well and even revealed that he's gained over 5 kg during his service.

RM shares about his life in Military

The rapper also shared his thoughts on being promoted to a Private First Class soldier, writing, "Ah now is the start!" During his interactions with fans on Weverse, RM revealed an interesting discovery about his Instagram habits. He confessed to developing a newfound interest in Instagram reels and spending time watching them. Humorously, RM mentioned that he learned about reels from millennials or the Gen Z generation, prompting a laugh from fans who couldn't help but point out that RM himself is a millennial. He jokingly referred to it as "learning from the mz (Millennial and Gen Z) generation."

He assured fans of his well-being, revealing that he had recently shaved his hair completely. Additionally, he recommended a book and disclosed his weight goal of 72 kilograms. When asked about his plans for weekends, RM shared that he plans to exercise and practice, expressing his desire to find time for reading. When a fan asked for a recommendation for a side dish (Anju) to accompany alcoholic drinks, he suggested sliced raw fish. Addressing a question about adjusting to military life, RM replied that humans are creatures of adaptation. Furthermore, he offered words of encouragement to fans facing exams, showcasing his caring and supportive nature.

He also revealed his commitment to working out and assured fans that he is eating well. Additionally, he mentioned that he plans to aim for a weight of 72 kilograms, opting to settle for this goal instead of the teased weight in three digits.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' RM, V successfully graduate as elite military trainees: Know more about rigorous selection criteria