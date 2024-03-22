BTS’ MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA trailer starring RM surpasses 100 million views; Watch

BTS also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan, has been at the top with their music, style, and performances. The K-pop band with seven members has taken the world by a whirlpool, with their unending list of achievements and fans in every part of the world. MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA was released almost five years ago and it is not wrong to say that the album still remains a fan favorite. The trailer of the mini album starring RM has now reached another feat.

BTS’ MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA ‘Persona’ trailer starring RM surpasses 100 million views; Watch

MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA released on April 12, 2019, is the sixth extended play by BTS. The album features 7 tracks including the worldwide hit song Boy With Luv featuring Halsey. The tracks also included Intro: Persona sung by RM.

Today, MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA ‘Persona’ trailer starring RM surpassed 100 million views, adding another medal to its list of achievements. It has been almost five years since its release and it is amazing to see fans flocking to watch the video featuring RM of BTS after years. The MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA ‘Persona’ is the music video for RM’s solo tack Intro: Persona. Intro: Persona is a hip-hop track with a trap base by the leader of BTS, the song is a robust, high-powered rap track that confronts questions one has about one’s own self.

Advertisement

In the video we see RM rapping the song, in a classroom, he confronts his insecurities, and soon in this confrontation, he finds answers as he embraces himself completely. With questions and confusions of life that vex RM, towards the end, he asks questions about himself. The track feels like a page from a diary, and concludes at the end, "I just wanna fly, I just wanna give you all the shoulders when you...cry" The video after almost five years surpassed 100 million views achieving a new feat for the song.

More about RM

RM also known by his birth name, Kim Namjoon, is the leader and member of the K-pop boy band BTS. RM is currently serving in the military per the South Korean military enlistment rule. Some days ago, he teased fans about new music through his comments on Weverese.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Nicholas Galitzine, Anne Hathaway's romantic film The Idea of You takes reference from BTS’ choreography; DEETS