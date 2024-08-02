BTS’ RM shows off saxophone talent with military band at Hwacheon tomato festival; grabs fans' attention with muscular form

BTS’ RM, the leader and member of the K-pop giant BTS, is currently enlisted in the military. The artist is part of the military music band and has mastered the craft of playing the saxophone. At the Hwacheon tomato festival, RM is seen playing the musical instrument for the audience and has uploaded a picture on his social media showcasing his new talent.

On August 2, 2024, BTS’ RM took to his Instagram to upload a picture of his performance playing the saxophone at the Hwacheon Tomato Festival and captioned it as ‘victory no matter what.’ The artist can be seen playing the instrument diligently in his red uniform which every member of the musical band wears. Moreover, he uploaded another picture of himself along with the rest of the band members inside the bus.

Apart from praising his newfound talent, the fans have also noticed the change in the artist’s physique. It is evident that Namjoon has been working out during his time in the army and it can be seen through his muscular form. As he was prepping for the performance and carried equipment easily, the fans could not help but gush over the scene.

RM, or Kim Namjoon, the leader of the boy band BTS, is known not just for his rapping skills but also for his exceptional talent for songwriting. Ahead of his official debut as a solo artist, he released his first mixtape, RM, in 2015 and his second mixtape, Mono, in 2018. The artist officially debuted as a solo artist in 2022 with his first studio album, Indigo, with the title track Wild Flower. The album received immense attention from fans and garnered commercial success.

Currently, the rapper, songwriter, and producer is enlisted in the South Korean mandatory military service and will be discharged around 2025. Amid his service, he released the pre-recorded solo album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24, 2024, along with the music video for the single LOST, Come back to me and Groin.

