IVE’s Accendio music video removed from YouTube after copyright claim by its songwriters Jack Brady and Jordan Roman

IVE made their comeback with a brand new album, IVE SWITCH, along with a music video for the title track, HEYA. Moreover, the group also released the music video for the second lead single, titled Accendio. However, the music video has now been removed from YouTube due to copyright claims.

Along with the music video, the track’s dance practice and audio are all unavailable on the platform at the moment. Jack Brady and Jordan Roman, the track’s songwriters, have made the copyright claim, which essentially led to the video’s takedown.