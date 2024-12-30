BTS’ RM’s Right People, Wrong Place documentary set for limited three-day screening in India; check inside for dates

RM, the leader of the popular K-pop group BTS, recently released his first-ever documentary, Right People, Wrong Place. The movie is based on his second album of the same name and will showcase his musical journey. Moreover, it also comes bearing good news for Indian fans as it is set to release in the country soon.

On December 30, 2024, the Indian multiplex chain, PVR Cinemas announced that RM’s documentary Right People, Wrong Place is set to release in India. Fans will have the opportunity to catch RM's highly anticipated documentary on the big screen for a limited time. The screening will be available exclusively at theatres from January 3, 2025, to January 5, 2025.

The film’s name is derived from the rapper’s second solo album of the same name, which was released in May 2024. Directed by Lee Seok Joon, the movie will showcase his journey and creative process as he crafts his second solo album. The documentary debuted at the 29th Busan International Film Festival, screening in the Open Cinema section at the Busan Cinema Center’s outdoor theater. This premiere marked a milestone as the first K-pop documentary to be invited to this section. The movie hit the theatres on December 5, 2024.

RM, or Kim Namjoon, the leader of the boy band BTS, is known not just for his rapping skills but also for his exceptional talent for songwriting. Ahead of his official debut as a solo artist, he released his first mixtape, RM, in 2015 and his second mixtape, Mono, in 2018. The artist officially debuted as a solo artist in 2022 with his first studio album, Indigo, with the title track Wild Flower. The album received immense attention from fans and garnered commercial success.

Currently, the rapper, songwriter, and producer is enlisted in the South Korean mandatory military service and will be discharged around 2025. Amid his service, he released the pre-recorded solo album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24, 2024, along with the music video for the single LOST, Come back to me and Groin