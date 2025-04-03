Panchayat Season 4: Release date of Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav starrer announced on series’ 5-year anniversary

Panchayat, whose three seasons have been released to date, is one of the most popular series on OTT. The comedy drama, starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and more, first premiered on April 3, 2020. As the show celebrates its 5-year anniversary, the release date of the new season has been announced. Panchayat 4 is set to arrive on July 2, 2025.

Advertisement

Today, April 3, 2025, Amazon Prime Video, the streaming service of Panchayat, shared a special video as the series completed five years. The funny video featured viral memers Darshan Magdum, Bhupendra Jogi, Gia Manek aka Gopi Bahu, and Vijay Kumar.

Jitendra Kumar, aka Sachiv Ji from the show, joined them in the ‘meeting.’ In the video, he talked about making memes that everybody could understand. He said, “Viral hone ke peeche mat bhaago, moment banao (Don’t run after going viral; create a moment).”

Teasing the next season, Jitendra added, “Panchayat ka naya season issi saal aa raha hai. Phir aap Phulera aana, wahan moment banayenge (The new season of Panchayat is coming this year. Then you come to Phulera, and we will create moments there).”

The release date of Panchayat 4 was revealed at the end of the video with a message saying, “5 saal ki Panchayat ek baar phir (Panchayat of 5 years once again)… July 2.”

Advertisement

Watch the release date announcement here!

The caption of the post read, “meeting meeting when? watch till the end. #PanchayatOnPrime #5yearsofPanchayat.”

Netizens couldn’t contain their excitement and expressed their feelings in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Yessss Favorite Phulerawaasis are back,” while another wrote, “The best thing I saw today.”

A user stated, “I love this brainrot promo. AMAZING,” and another shared, “100% attention span throughout this.” A comment read, “Can't wait for 2nd July, Panchayat Season 4.” Many others left red hearts and laughing emojis.

Panchayat Season 4 is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya. It is produced under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF). All seasons of the show can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: The Legend of Hanuman Season 6 OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where to watch all-new episodes of animated series