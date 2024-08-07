BTS' SUGA claims being 'unaware' of traffic law preventing him for riding electric scooter while drunk in apology letter

BTS' SUGA responded to the reports claiming that he is under police investigation for drunk driving an electrical scooter. The idol confirmed the reports and apologized with a Weverse post. He detailed how he ended up riding the electric kickboard and also explained that he was unaware of the traffic laws about the vehicle. Here is what he had to say.

Hello everyone, this is SUGA.

I feel deeply sorry and heavy to come to you with such a piece of disappointing news.

After drinking at dinner last night, I tried to get back on an electric kickboard.

I chose to take a kickboard back as I was nearby and I was not aware of the law regarding drunk driving on a kickboard and hence ended up violating the traffic law.

I fell down alone while parking the kickboard at the front of my house door. A police personnel was nearby and I was issued with a license revocation and a fine. No one was injured and nothing was damaged because of the incident.

But I bow down and sincerely apologize to everyone with full responsibility for my inexcusable actions.

I apologize to everyone who were hurt by my careless and wrong behaviour. I will be more careful in the future so that such incidents don't happen again.

