BTS' SUGA's alleged DUI: BIGHIT MUSIC shares first response after reports of drunk riding electric scooter

BTS' SUGA reportedly under investigation for drunk driving an electric scooter. His agency BIGHIT MUSIC responded to these reports.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Aug 07, 2024  |  09:29 AM IST |  20K
SUGA: courtesy of SUGA's Instagram
SUGA: courtesy of SUGA's Instagram

As reported on August 7 by Yonhap News, BTS' SUGA is under police investigation for driving an electrical scooter under the influence of alcohol. His agency BIGHIT MUSIC swiftly responded to the reports. The agency released their statement through iMBC. They responded that they are currently checking the reports regarding SUGA's drunk driving on an electrical scooter. 

According to the reports, SUGA fell down while driving the electric kickboard and was found alone at Yongsan-gu on August 6. The police smelt alcohol on him and handed him over to the district's police station. SUGA is being investigated at the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul.

Moumita Chakraborty

