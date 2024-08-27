BTS’ SUGA’s blurred face in variety show preview shown uncensored in broadcast; channel's intention questioned

BTS’ SUGA has recently been under scrutiny after getting involved in a drinking and driving incident. The artist has been facing immense backlash from the public and one of the South Korean broadcasting channels blurred SUGA’s face in its preview for a variety show. However, they aired the episode without removing the artist’s face during the final broadcasting which has created speculation among fans.

On August 26, 2024, the YouTube channel tvN Story released a short video of the preview for the upcoming episode of the variety show titled The Village President’s People. In the snippet, the Hanbok artisan Park Sul Nyeo appeared where she showcased her designs being worn by the BTS members. However, SUGA’s face was blurred in the video following his drinking and driving incident.

The instance infuriated fans as they demanded answers from the network for doing so. But the fans have also noticed that the artist’s face was shown normally in the episode after it during its broadcast. Igniting further questions, fans are confused if the channel did so to prevent backlash from the public or if was it just a gimmick to attract more viewers.

However, an online user has claimed that a similar action was taken for Kim Ho Joong, who was in a hit-and-run accident while under the influence. His face was similarly blurred in the preview clip and later shown with no alteration in the actual broadcast.

BTS’ SUGA was caught by the authorities driving an electric scooter under the influence. Yongsan Police Station officially charged him for breaking the Road Traffic Act by drunk driving, revoked his license, and imposed a fine on him. Moreover, the artist also admitted to the wrongdoing and revealed that he was unaware of the law. Nevertheless, he apologized to the fans for acting irresponsibly and promised to do better.

SUGA was enlisted in the South Korean military on September 22, 2023, as a public service worker and will be discharged sometime around 2025. Ahead of his enlistment, he released his debut solo album, which was released on April 21, 2023, under his producer name, August D.

