BTS’ V and Park Hyo Shin’s Winter Ahead sets record on Spotify counter with 5.5 million streams; debuts at 15 on global chart

BTS' V has made his highly-anticipated year-end comeback with Winter Ahead, featuring balladeer Park Hyo Shin. The song became an instant fan favorite, topping iTunes charts worldwide within a day of release. Now, it has also debuted on Spotify's global charts, scripting history as the biggest jazz entry on the platform.

According to updates on December 1, Winter Ahead V has accumulated a whopping 5,531,764 first-day streams on Spotify counter, making the biggest jazz song debut on the popular platform, surpassing Laufey and Lady Gaga. On the other hand, the song also debuted at No. 15 on Spotofy's Global Chart.

In addition to Spotify, V and Park Hyo Shin's collab also topped iTunes charts in 80 regions across the world.

Congratulations to the singers!

On November 29, V unveiled a new jazz pop song titled Winter Ahead. The song also features ballad favorite Park Hyo Shin. The collaboration became an instant hit, ranking high on music charts. The BTS singer is obviously very comfortable with this genre and his vocals also suit it very well. The main attraction of the release was the romantic music video.

The K-pop idol takes on the character of a sculptor who is trying to find his long-lost love through his creation. Just when he finally finds her, everything shatters like a dream, or more like a hallucination. The climax presents a question in front of the viewers as V comes face to face with his alter ego.

The BTS member is renewed for the creation of contemporary music videos that tell a story like those in films. In Winter Ahead, he once again showed him brilliant artistry and the ability to create masterpieces.

Watch the music video here:

As fans celebrate the success of Winter Ahead, excitement runs high for his upcoming release as well. V is set to unveil another single titled White Christmas. There is already much buzz even before the release, as this will be his virtual collab with none other than Bing Crosby, the late jazz legend. The song is now set to arrive on December 6.

Are you excited?

