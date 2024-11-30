BTS’ V’s new single Winter Ahead with Park Hyo Shin tops iTunes worldwide in 80 regions, including UK, Japan, Canada, and more

BTS’ V recently made his comeback with the single Winter Ahead with Park Hyo Shin on November 29, 2024. Following the song’s release, it took the top spots in the iTunes chart within 24 hours across 80 regions. V is currently enlisted in the South Korean military and shot the music video before entering the army.

On November 30, 2024, shortly after BTS’ V’s Winter Ahead release, the song soared to the top of iTunes charts across numerous countries worldwide. The track managed to secure top positions in the iTunes chart worldwide in 80 different countries, including the UK, France, India, Japan, UAE, Mexico, Canada, and the Philippines, among others.

Furthermore, despite its extended runtime, the music video for Winter Ahead climbed to the No. 1 position on YouTube’s global list of Top Trending Music Videos. Currently, the song has a total of 4.1 million views on YouTube.

V, or Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover, accompanied by the music video for the title track, Slow Dancing. The album also included pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Days.

Although the artist is not currently active, he has released various content for his fans to enjoy during his absence. From photoshoots to music videos, he has kept several projects under wraps. He also made a cameo appearance on Jimin and Jungkook’s travel show, Are You Sure?!

Advertisement

V was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, in which he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S, along with a music video. The song quickly gained attention from fans and has since garnered over 200 million streams on Spotify.