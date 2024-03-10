BTS' V seems lonely in new teaser clip for upcoming digital single FRI(END)S; watch

BTS' V unveils a glimpse into his upcoming solo digital single, FRI(END)S, with a captivating concept video teaser. Released on March 10, the teaser showcases V navigating a world of apparent loneliness despite the bustling surroundings. The teaser hints at an emotionally charged narrative, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the release on March 15.

BTS' V drops emotive teaser for FRI(END)S

BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, is gearing up to release his highly anticipated solo digital single, FRI(END)S, on March 15. The first concept video teaser for the song, released on March 10, provides a glimpse into the emotional landscape V is set to explore in this upcoming release.

The teaser unfolds in a live scenario, portraying V in a crowded room yet grappling with feelings of loneliness. The video starts with V in a solitary room, changing seats and struggling to eat his takeout food. Transitioning to a diner, he is surrounded by people in love, creating a striking contrast with his somber appearance draped in shades of black. Throughout the teaser, V conveys a deep sense of longing and melancholy, hinting at a narrative centered around uncompleted love or profound loneliness.

Take a look at V's teaser for FRI(END)S here;

More details about V's upcoming digital single FRI(END)S

Described as a "love song in the pop soul R&B genre" by BIGHIT Music, FRI(END)S follows V's solo album Layover and a collaboration with Umi titled wherever u r. Scheduled for release on March 15 KST, FRI(END)S features all-English lyrics, exploring relatable and witty romance.

On March 7, V teased fans with breathtaking concept photos, showcasing his timeless charm in both colorful and monochrome snaps. These images build anticipation for FRI(END)S and highlight V's ability to effortlessly embody relaxed styles as well as sophisticated suits.

A captivating short film for FRI(END)S was unveiled on March 6, offering a peek into V's creative process. Rich in detail, the film features intricate elements like apple carving, crossword puzzles, cereal bowls, and embroidered cloth, all weaving together the themes of friends, end, eternal, and desire.

Despite ongoing military service commitments, V has arranged a special celebration event for ARMYs on March 16 at Cafe POZE in Seoul, featuring booths, exhibitions, and personalized gifts. In a playful touch, V encourages attendees to adhere to a pink dress code.

To build excitement, V shared a promotion schedule chart on March 5, leading up to the music video premiere on March 15 at 1 PM KST. As V continues to captivate with his musical prowess, FRI(END)S promises to be a significant chapter in his solo journey, inviting fans worldwide to experience his emotional and musical depth.

