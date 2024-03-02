BTS' V gives fans sneak-peak of working with Jackie Chan for latest ad campaign; fans react

BTS' V shared an adorable behind-the-scenes glimpse of his recent ad campaign shoot with Jackie Chan. V's Instagram Story stole the spotlight, featuring a charming hug between the two ambassadors, culminating in a powerful kick by V that left fans enchanted by their camaraderie.

BTS' V's social media update with Jackie Chan

On March 1, 2024, the internet erupted with excitement as BTS member Kim Taehyung, widely known as V, treated fans to a captivating behind-the-scenes glimpse of his recent ad campaign shoot. Partnering with the legendary Jackie Chan, the Jakarta-based securities company orchestrated a powerful collaboration for their latest commercial.

The official Instagram reel, unveiled by the company, showcased the charismatic duo V and Jackie Chan, sharing heartwarming moments and sparking immense enthusiasm among fans who eagerly admired their on-screen chemistry. The company had cleverly teased the partnership on social media by dropping cryptic initials—V and J—creating a buzz of anticipation before the big reveal.

However, it was V's personal Instagram story that truly stole the spotlight. The brief yet delightful video offered a sneak peek into the camaraderie between the two brand ambassadors. A particularly adorable moment featured V and Jackie Chan sharing a warm embrace, culminating with V showcasing his impressive martial arts skills, delivering a powerful kick that left his co-star visibly impressed.

Fans flooded social media platforms, expressing their sheer delight at witnessing these heartwarming and entertaining moments from the ad campaign shoot. The charming interaction between V and Jackie Chan added an extra layer of excitement to the already highly anticipated collaboration.

V's hilarious test at the military to sign autographs

It seems like even in the military, BTS' V maintains his playful and mischievous personality. Recently, a soldier recently shared details about the unique process one must go through to secure V's autograph during his enlistment. While the procedure involves writing your name on a post-it note, executive officers receive five autographs, and assistant officers receive two.

However, V adds an entertaining twist—he doesn't simply hand out autographs. If an assistant officer requests one, he cleverly makes them take a quiz. The questions range from the names of BTS members to the titles of their songs. If the soldier fails to answer correctly, V, along with other soldiers, playfully chases them away. This lighthearted approach showcases V's playful nature even in the military setting, possibly inspired by his experiences on variety shows like Jinny's Kitchen.

