BTS’ V’s Love Me Again music video surpasses 100 million views on YouTube; Slow Dancing garners 400 million streams on Spotify

BTS’ V is currently on hiatus as he is enlisted in the military yet he continues to remain the talk of the town. The artist has bagged another achievement with his solo work, solidifying his position in the industry. Love Me Again, the track from his solo album Layover, garnered a total of 100 million streams on YouTube.

On August 3, 2024, the first single released from the solo album Layover surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. The song serves a the pre-release track for his solo album, which was released two weeks prior. Within 11 months and 24 days, the track managed to reach the milestone. Moreover, his main track of the record, Slow Dancing has managed to garner a total of 400 million streams on Spotify.

Currently, the singer is fulfilling his duty as an active soldier following his mandatory enlistment in the South Korean army. He joined the army on December 11, 2023, and will be discharged sometime around the first half of 2025. The artist has been updating and keeping in touch with the fans even though he has gone on a hiatus through the Weverse page.

V, or Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover. The album was supported by pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Day.

However, the artist is not active at the moment but he released various content for his fans to enjoy during his absence. From photoshoots to music videos, he kept various projects under wraps.

The artist was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, where he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he also released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S along with the music video. The song quickly garnered much attention from fans and currently garnered over 200 million streams on Spotify.

