Weak Hero Class 2: Park Ji Hoon says 'loneliness' in childhood helped him portray Yeon Si Eun better

In Weak Hero Class 2, Park Ji Hoon shines as Yeon Si Eun, a character who fearlessly confronts bullies while forming unexpected bonds with like-minded friends. Yet, beneath his tough exterior, the character struggles with loneliness, finding it hard to express his emotions and open up to others. Park Ji Hoon's realistic performance brought these complexities to life, drawing from his own childhood experiences. He opened up about it in his latest interview with My Daily.

Park Ji Hoon delivered a nuanced depiction of Yeon Si Eun's emotional side, due to having a personality close to the character as a child. He said, "I know Si Eun's heart very well. The reason I was able to express his loneliness is because it's very similar to how I was when I was younger." He also revealed the reason for it was his lack of friends during his days as a child actor, making him lean on his parents for emotional support.

"Ever since I was young and was a child actor, the only person I could rely on was my parents. I didn't have many friends and spent a lot of time alone," he recalled. It made it easier for Park Ji Hoon to tap into Yeon Si Eun's feelings, who often shut people out and tried to manage things on his own. With his past experiences resonating with the character's emotional struggles, Park Ji Hoon felt a strong connection to Yeon Si Eun. "I think the character that suits me the best is Si Eun," he mentioned during the interview.

He also revealed playing the Weak Hero Class 1 and 2 characters was a healing experience for him. He said, "At the end, I felt at ease seeing Si Eun finally smile. It was comforting to think that a child who never smiled was smiling and being with her friends and that he was now in a comfortable state." He particularly mentioned the last scene, where Yeon Si Eun finally met his best friend Ahn Su Ho (Choi Hyun Wook), after the latter came out of the coma. Their emotional reunion was not only soothing for the fans but also for the actor.

