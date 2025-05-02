WAVES Summit 2025: Lyca Group and Mahaveer Jain Films announce global partnership to produce 9 Indian feature films

In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of elevating India as a global hub for content creation, Lyca Group (UK-Europe) and Mahaveer Jain Films have joined hands to produce nine impactful Indian feature films for international audiences over the next three years.

Lyca Productions, the filmmaking arm of the UK- and Europe-based Lyca Group, known for high-profile projects like Robot 2.0 featuring Rajinikanth and Ponniyin Selvan I & II with Mani Ratnam, is partnering with Mahaveer Jain Films, the banner behind Uunchai with Rajshri Productions.

The collaboration was formally announced at the ongoing WAVES 2025 summit, an initiative launched to position India as a leading global player in the media and entertainment sector.

The announcement follows a meeting between Lyca Group Chairman Dr. Allirajah Subaskaran, producer Mahaveer Jain, and key government dignitaries, including Information & Broadcasting Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, and Minister of State for I&B Dr. L. Murugan.

In a joint statement, Subaskaran and Jain praised PM Modi's visionary leadership, calling this the "best time" to share India’s rich culture, philosophies, and stories with the world through powerful cinematic storytelling. "These films are our humble tribute to Hon’ble PM Modi, who continues to work tirelessly to make India and the world a better place for future generations," they said.

Lyca Group is a global conglomerate with operations in telecommunications, healthcare, travel, and entertainment across 23 countries. Mahaveer Jain Films also has a robust slate of upcoming projects, including Naagzilla with Karan Johar starring Kartik Aaryan.

An international thriller directed by Siddharth Anand featuring Vikrant Massey as Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a rooted friendship drama with Imtiaz Ali, and a biopic on chess legend Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand.

Meanwhile, the grand entertainment spectacle of the year, WAVES 2025, commenced on Thursday (May 1, 2025) in Mumbai. Marking its debut edition, the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit was organized by the Government of India to showcase the country’s vibrant media and entertainment sector.

