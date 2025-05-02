Box Office: Sinners delivers record-breaking second Wednesday to become 3rd highest-grossing horror film in US post-Covid
Sinners hit USD 6M on the second Wednesday, breaking horror records. It surpasses A Quiet Place: Day One and FNaF with USD 141.6M in 13 days.
Ryan Coogler’s supernatural thriller Sinners continues its stunning run at the box office, delivering a record-breaking second Wednesday with USD 6 million in domestic gross. The impressive number not only marks the biggest Wednesday ever for a horror film, surpassing IT’s USD 4 million, but also cements Sinners as the third highest-grossing horror film in the States post-COVID, overtaking A Quiet Place: Day One and Five Nights at Freddy’s.
In just 13 days of release, the film has amassed a domestic cume of USD 141.6 million, outpacing the aforementioned entries’ USD 138.9 million and USD 137.3 million, respectively. The film is tracking toward a final domestic tally between USD 230 and USD 280 million.
Sinners also notched the second biggest second Wednesday ever for an R-rated film, beating Oppenheimer’s USD 5.9 million and trailing only the 2024 summer blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, which grossed USD 9.9 million. It recorded the third highest second Wednesday for any April release, behind Avengers: Endgame (USD 8.4M) and Infinity War (USD 7.1M), but ahead of The Super Mario Bros. Movie (USD 4.8M).
The film’s week-on-week drop was insignificant, with only a 15.8 percent slump, showing far greater holds than other modern horror hits like Nope, which declined 45.2 percent; Us, which waned by 54.5 percent; and Get Out, which plunged 31 percent.
Set in 1932 Mississippi, Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan in dual roles as twin brothers Smoke and Stack, who return to their hometown to rebuild their lives. There, they find a malevolent force awaiting them.
The cast also features Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo.
Written and directed by Coogler, Sinners premiered on April 3 and opened wide on April 18. The film has received widespread acclaim for its skillful direction, socially resonant themes, and its eerie score crafted by Ludwig Göransson. Jordan has garnered praise for portraying two distinct roles without breaking a sweat.
As of this writing, Sinners has grossed USD 181 million worldwide. That positions it as the sixth highest-grossing film of 2025 and reaffirms audiences’ faith in Coogler and Jordan’s collaboration. The duo, for those unversed, reunited for the fifth time on this endeavor.
ALSO READ: Box Office: Amid Sinners' triumph, take a look at the top horror movies set to hit theaters this year