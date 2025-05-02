Allu Arjun and Shah Rukh Khan should collaborate for a movie, says Vijay Deverakonda as he compares their box office power

The second day of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 kicked off this morning in Mumbai. Several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Vijay Deverakonda, attended the event. As the three sat for a panel discussion, the Kingdom actor opened up about his opinion on the future of Indian cinema.

Vijay Deverakonda shared his thoughts on the potential of collaboration between South and North Indian stars. He pointed out that Shah Rukh Khan's film (potentially referring to Jawan) has earned around thousands of crores, while Allu Arjun's film (Pushpa 2) also crossed Rs 1000 crore. The actor imagined what would happen if the two ever collaborated.

He believed that bringing stars from both regions could “unite” the country. Vijay shared that growth should be the focus, and to achieve this, more collaborations are necessary. The Liger actor went on to say that in order to gain more attention, collaborations would be the key.

In his words, "Shah Rukh sir's film has collected around Rs 800 to Rs 1000 crore, and Allu Arjun's film did Rs 1000 crore. Imagine if they collaborate. When you bring a star from the South and a star from the North, when you bring two stars from India, you just unite the country."

"I think if we have to grow, the only ambition and desire and our nature is to grow, and if we want to take up some space and get more eyeballs, it's more collaborations," Vijay Deverakonda added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated WAVES 2025, a unique four-day event, with a star-studded opening ceremony. Celebrities like Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Deepika Padukone graced the event.

Day 1 featured engaging discussions, with Karan Johar moderating a panel. Allu Arjun also attended the event and spoke about his journey and the rise of Indian cinema.

Day 2 promises more inspiring conversations, including Aamir Khan’s session with industry representatives. Karan Johar is hosting a panel with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

