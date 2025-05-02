Top Riteish Deshmukh India Net Openers In Bollywood: Raid 2 takes biggest start for the actor

Top Riteish Deshmukh India Net Openers In Bollywood: In more than two decades of his career, Riteish Deshmukh has portrayed a variety of roles and genres, each one better than the other. In his latest performance, he portrays the antagonist Dada Bhai in Raid 2, a thrilling sequel to Ajay Devgn’s earlier successful first part, Raid.

Like its prequel, Raid 2 is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta and stars Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla with the new addition of Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. As the film released on May 1, 2025, it took a decently hype-filled opening of Rs 19 crore net in India and became the highest Day 1 grosser of Riteish Deshmukh’s career. Now, let’s analyze the current top 5 highest opening day grossers of the actor at the box office.

Top 5 highest openers of Riteish Deshmukh in Bollywood

The list of Riteish Deshmukh’s highest opening films in his career is mostly run by popular franchises. Being another franchise film, Raid 2 has emerged topper with Rs 19 crore netted in India on Day 1. Following it is his big comedy entertainer Housefull 4 at the second position with a Rs 17.50 crore net collection on Day 1, a very short margin below Raid 2.

Bringing an even smaller percentage of margin is Baaghi 3 at the third position. The 2020 action drama also starred Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead and opened with a net of Rs 17.35 crore. Riteish Deshmukh’s romantic thriller, also starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor, follows at the fourth position with Rs 16.45 crore.

At the lowest is Total Dhamaal. The film was released in 2019 and interestingly, this multistarrer also featured Ajay Devgn and was a franchise film. This third installment of the Dhamaal franchise opened at Rs 15.90 crore, currently sitting at the lowest of the top 5.

Movie Day 1 India Net Collections Raid 2 Rs 19 crore Housefull 4 Rs 17.50 crore Baaghi 3 Rs 17.35 crore Ek Villain Rs 16.45 crore Total Dhamaal Rs 15.90 crore

With sequels and franchises ruling the biggest box office openers of Bollywood, several of his upcoming Bollywood films like Dhamaal 4, also starring Ajay Devgn, and Housefull 5 can turn out to be among the biggest openers of the actor’s career.

