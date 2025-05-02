HIT 3 Box Office Worldwide Day 1: Nani starrer crime thriller becomes career-best opener; grosses Rs 35 crore on May Day

Nani’s latest outing, HIT 3, has begun its box office carnage on a solid note. The crime thriller directed by Sailesh Kolanu is getting a unanimous response from the audience, which is driving its box office vehicle. The A-rated Telugu movie has taken a banger start on its opening day, establishing a new benchmark for the young-gen actors.

HIT 3 takes a strong start of Rs 35 crore worldwide, emerging as his biggest opener

Bankrolled by Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions, HIT 3 opened with a phenomenal figure of Rs 35 crore worldwide. The movie emerged as the biggest opener for Nani, surpassing his previous record holder, Dasara (Rs 31 crore). Interestingly, HIT: The Third Case is an A-rated crime action thriller, while Dasara was a full-on mass entertainer with all the mainstream elements.

Such a record start for HIT 3 solidifies Nani’s position as one of the most bankable young stars in Telugu cinema. HIT 3 is the third installment of the HIT franchise, which is planned to be created as a new cinematic universe. While the first installment had Vishwak Sen in the lead role, the second part had Adivi Sesh as the leading man.

It's no longer a secret that Karthi will play the lead role in the fourth installment of the HIT franchise. The actor also made a cameo appearance in HIT: The Third Case as ACP Veerappan.

HIT 3 is in cinemas now

HIT 3 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

