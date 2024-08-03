IVE to make US festival debut alongside Stray Kids at Lollapalooza Chicago: Know when and where to watch LIVE

IVE is set to make their major U.S. festival debut at Lollapalooza Chicago, marking a thrilling milestone in their career. Scheduled for April 3, 2024, at the iconic Grant Park, Chicago, Illinois, IVE will bring their vibrant energy and innovative sounds to one of the most renowned music festivals in the world. This performance is highly anticipated as it will showcase the group’s ability to blend their signature style with a dynamic new band sound, providing a fresh twist to their usual performances.

Fans in the U.S. will be able to catch IVE’s set live via Hulu, where the festival will be streamed on Hulu Channel 2 from 5:00 PM to 5:45 PM local time. International fans are not left out; they can tune in to IVE’s official YouTube channel to watch the live stream. This debut at Lollapalooza is significant for IVE, who are making their first appearance at a major festival since their debut. The set list is anticipated to offer a diverse mix of their popular hits and new arrangements, promising a memorable experience that stands out from their traditional stage performances.

In addition to their festival debut, IVE recently completed a successful tour across six U.S. cities, including sold-out shows in Los Angeles, Oakland, and Newark. Their U.S. tour, which spanned major cities like Fort Worth, Atlanta, and Rosemont, helped solidify their international presence and generated a strong local fanbase.

Meanwhile, Lollapalooza, a festival that began in Chicago in 1991, has grown into a global phenomenon, featuring a wide array of genres from pop and rock to electronic and hip-hop. This year’s festival, running from August 1 to August 4, 2024, will be a major showcase for K-pop, with IVE joining fellow K-pop sensation Stray Kids on the lineup. Stray Kids are slated to perform on August 2, 2024, at the Bud Light Stage from 8:30 PM to 10:00 PM, adding to the festival’s K-pop appeal.

Lollapalooza Chicago’s extensive lineup and vibrant atmosphere make it a premier event for music lovers, and with the entire festival being streamed live on Hulu, fans worldwide have the opportunity to experience the excitement. Hulu Premium subscribers can access the festival’s live broadcasts for 7.99 USD per month. For those who can’t tune in live, IVE’s performance and other festival highlights will surely be available for on-demand viewing, ensuring fans don’t miss a beat of this landmark event.

