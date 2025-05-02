Top Ajay Devgn India Net Openers: Raid 2 takes 4th best start for mass-maharaja

Top Ajay Devgn India Net Openers: Ajay Devgn is a superstar who has become bigger and better in the eyes of the audience in the last three decades with his memorable performances. The actor is now back on the big screens again with Raid 2, the latest sequel to his thriller drama Raid (2018). This Ajay Devgn film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla in the lead. It is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

Raid 2 among the top 7 highest Day 1 India net grossers of Ajay Devgn

Raid 2 released in theaters worldwide on May 1, 2025, with enough hype to successfully secure its name among the highest Day 1 grossers of Ajay Devgn’s career. The film is in the fourth position by grossing Rs 19 crore net in India, overtaking his successful ventures from the past like Total Dhamaal, Drishyam 2 and Shaitaan.

Though Raid 2 did achieve a good figure, the opening day of the film currently lies below his top 3 highest first-day grossers, also consisting of sequels but with a much bigger Day 1 net. The list is topped by the mass maharaja’s Singham franchise, where Singham Again tops with an opening of Rs 40.25 crore, while Singham Returns follows with Rs 31.65 crore.

At the 3rd position, Golmaal Again stands over Raid 2 with Rs 30.15 crore Day 1 India net. Being the 4th installment of the blockbuster Golmaal franchise, the multistarrer comedy holds a margin of nearly 37 percent over the latest thriller sequel.

Following Raid 2 in the list with a minute difference is Total Dhamaal, another multistarrer comedy as well as the last collaboration of Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh before Raid 2. The 2019 Indra Kumar directorial opened with Rs 15.90 crore, further followed by Ajay Devgn’s other thriller film, Drishyam 2. This Hindi remake of the Malayalam film netted Rs 15.35 crore.

Sitting at the 7th position is Ajay Devgn’s only non-sequel film among his top 7 highest day 1 grossers, Shaitaan. The horror-thriller film was also received with good hype in theaters, resulting in a Day 1 net of Rs 14.55 crore.

Movies Day 1 India Net Collection Singham Again Rs 40.25 crore Singham Returns Rs 31.65 crore Golmaal Again Rs 30.15 crore Raid 2 Rs 19 crore Total Dhamaal Rs 15.90 crore Drishyam 2 Rs 15.35 crore Shaitaan Rs 14.55 crore

As this list is ruled mostly by franchises and sequels, there are chances that the top 7 highest Day 1 grossers would be introduced to several Ajay Devgn starrer sequels by the next year. The actor has many franchise films like De De Pyaar De 2, Son of Sardaar 2, and Dhamaal 4 currently in different stages of development.

