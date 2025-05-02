Another Simple Favor Ending Explained: Find Out Who Dies and Who the Killer Is in Blake Lively–Anna Kendrick Starrer

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Another Simple Favor.

Another Simple Favor has grabbed all the attention of its grand fan base. With the movie now being available to watch, it brings in the thrilling new adventures of Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively as they reprise their roles of Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson, respectively.

Advertisement

In the new movie, we see Kendrick’s Stephanie being excited to come forth with her new book that talks about the events in her life after meeting Blake Lively‘s Emily. However, she is at the same time looking for a big PR push for her work, as it is not welcomed by many.

Soon, the feature brings in Emily, who was let out of the prison, shockingly earlier than her sentence. Meeting Stephanie, Emily reveals she’s engaged and will be getting married in Capri, also asking Anna Kendrick’s character to be her maid of honor.

Well, after Stephanie declines the sweet offer, Emily blackmails her, following which Stephanie realizes this opportunity to be her PR push. As she goes on to be a part of the wedding, Stephanie steps on a roller coaster of stuns.

ALSO READ: Another Simple Favor Twitter Review: Netizens Praise Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick's 'Deathly Presence'

It is revealed that Emily is tying the knot to Dante Versano, a rich man having old money. Meanwhile, Sean Townsend makes a return with Emily’s son, as well as Dante’s mother, Portia Versano, surprises Emily as she brings in her mother, Margaret McLanden, and Aunt Linda to the wedding.

Advertisement

We see that Henry Golding’s Sean Townsend is killed in the initial period of the film. He is shown to be in the shower when someone, whom he recognizes, walks in. The person injects a drug into Sean’s finger that makes him bleed out from the eyes, nose, ears, and mouth, killing him.

In the first outing, it was told that Emily had a twin sister named Faith, who was killed by Emily and later tried to fake her own death in the name of Faith and disappeared.

However, it is crucial to know that Emily and Faith were triplets, with the third baby dying during the birth.

In the sequel, it is shown that Aunt Linda had stolen the third child, Charity, raising her as her own and bringing her to Italy. Charity takes the place of Emily, killing Townsend and taking control of the Versano money.

Advertisement

Did you enjoy Another Simple Favor? Did you enjoy Another Simple Favor? Yes! No

ALSO READ: Another Simple Favor: Where to Watch, Cast, Trailer and All About Blake Lively’s Film